BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
Nov 21 Boeing Co -
* Boeing names new senior leaders, launches integrated services business
* Kevin G. Mcallister president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, succeeding company Vice Chairman Ray Conner in that role
* Appointed Stanley A. Deal president and CEO of Boeing Global Services
* Mcallister joins Boeing from GE Aviation
* New business unit to be formed from customer services groups within existing commercial airplanes and defense,space and security business units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.