BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Hormel Foods Corp
* Announced a 17 percent increase to annual dividend to shareholders
* Annual dividend on common stock of corporation was raised to $0.68 per share from $0.58 per share
* Board of directors authorized first quarterly dividend of seventeen cents (17¢) a share to be paid on Feb. 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.