BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Appliance Recycling Centers Of America Inc
* Appliance recycling centers of america inc - for 3 months ended oct 1, 2016, net sales declined 2.7% or $0.7 million versus three months ended october 3, 2015
* Appliance recycling centers of america inc - retail sales declined $1.2 million for three months ended october 1, 2016 compared to same period in 2015
* Appliance recycling centers of america - net income of $1.1 million for quarter ended october 1, 2016 versus net loss of $0.8 million for quarter ended oct 3, 2015 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2gDtntA) Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.