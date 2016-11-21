BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Arrhythmia Research Technology Inc
* On Nov 15, co, unit entered into fifth amendment to loan and security agreement
* Term note has a five year term with a maturity date of november 2021
* In addition, pursuant to fifth amendment, company obtained a new equipment line of credit
* Term of equipment line of credit is 6 years, maturing on November 15, 2022, inclusive of a maximum one year draw period
* Refinanced, consolidated outstanding commercial term loan and others to create single term note in principal amount of $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.