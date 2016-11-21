BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Nov 21 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Synergy Pharma-co entered privately-negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders of co's 7.50% convertible senior notes due 2019
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals-holders agreed to exchange aggregate amount of about $20.7 million of notes, accrued but unpaid interest under notes held by them
* Synergy Pharmaceuticals-holders agreed to exchange total principal amount of $20.7 million in exchange for 7.6 million shares of co's common stock-sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.