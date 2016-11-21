Nov 22 Beston Global Food Company Ltd :

* Signed distribution and partnership agreements with two significant companies in Vietnam

* Companies are TMT Trading Company Limited and Vietnam Beef Business Company Limited

* Agreement targets minimum sales of A$10 mln of BFC products by VBBC in first full year of operations

* BFC and VBBC will explore and develop a number of projects for joint cooperation