UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Nov 22 Beston Global Food Company Ltd :
* Signed distribution and partnership agreements with two significant companies in Vietnam
* Companies are TMT Trading Company Limited and Vietnam Beef Business Company Limited
* Agreement targets minimum sales of A$10 mln of BFC products by VBBC in first full year of operations
* BFC and VBBC will explore and develop a number of projects for joint cooperation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.