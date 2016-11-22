Nov 22 Cybg Plc
* Delivered first statutory profit before tax in 5 years
£77m (fy2015 loss of £285m)
£77m
* With 9% increase in operating profit before impairment
losses (£260m; fy2015 £237m)
* 39% increase in underlying profit before tax (£221m;
fy2015 £159m)
* Statutory loss after tax (£164m; fy2015 loss £229m) driven
by legislative changes affecting accounting treatment of
deferred tax asset
* 6.2% underlying growth in deposits across retail and sme
* 4.7% loan growth
* 6.5% growth in mortgages
* Net interest margin (nim) stable - 226 bps, 3 bps increase
versus fy2015
* Core sme book grew 6.1%. Over £2.2 billion of new loans
and facilities granted, 15% up on fy2015
* Cost reduction programme on target - £729m underlying
costs
* We are investing in our future, with an investment
programme in next 2 years of over £350m in part to unlock
potential of cybg's digital platform which will drive
improvements in our customer experience and distribution
capabilities.
* Cet1 ratio remains strong at 12.6%, consistent with
guidance
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho)