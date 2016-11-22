Nov 22 China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd :

* units in shijiazhuang city, hebei province received (shijiazhuang city air pollution prevention scheduling order)

* Order requires all pharmaceutical enterprises in shijiazhuang city to suspend production

* Sales of group's products can be fulfilled in short term out of its inventories

* "no material adverse effect is expected on group's business situations in near future"

* order states that shijiazhuang municipal government decided to implement strict regulatory measures on industrial enterprises in shijiazhuang

* "order requires all pharmaceutical enterprises in shijiazhuang city to not resume production unless approved by shijiazhuang municipal government"