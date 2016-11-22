Nov 22 China Shineway Pharmaceutical Group Ltd
:
* units in shijiazhuang city, hebei province received
(shijiazhuang city air pollution prevention scheduling order)
* Order requires all pharmaceutical enterprises in
shijiazhuang city to suspend production
* Sales of group's products can be fulfilled in short term
out of its inventories
* "no material adverse effect is expected on group's
business situations in near future"
* order states that shijiazhuang municipal government
decided to implement strict regulatory measures on industrial
enterprises in shijiazhuang
* "order requires all pharmaceutical enterprises in
shijiazhuang city to not resume production unless approved by
shijiazhuang municipal government"
