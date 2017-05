Nov 22 SBM Holdings Ltd:

* Says that it has resolved to proceed with acquisition of Fidelity Commercial Bank (FCB), headquartered in Nairobi

* Says will acquire entire share capital of FCB for 100 shillings and will inject additional equity of 1.46 billion shillings as growth capital Source: bit.ly/2ggubki Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)