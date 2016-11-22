US STOCKS-Wall St falls, department stores keep getting pummeled
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
Nov 22 Reliance Communications Ltd
* Supreme court dismisses special leave petition filed by income-tax department against reliance communications on fccb
* Order has quashed contingent tax liability of RCom for about Rs 4800 crore. Source text: bit.ly/2fmoFh0 Further company coverage:
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 0.20 pct, Nasdaq 0.04 pct (Updates to early afternoon)