Nov 22 (Reuters) -

* Fitch: India demonetisation fallout offset by uncertain benefits

* Fitch - demonetisation of large-denomination bank notes has caused short-term disruption in India's economy

* Fitch on India demonetisation - believes positive effects are unlikely to be strong and sufficiently enduring to support credit profiles

* Fitch on India demonetisation-withdrawal of bank notes has created a cash crunch, and seems to be holding back economic activity

* Fitch on India demonetisation - impact on GDP growth will increase longer disruption continues

* Fitch on India demonetisation - "We will already need to revise down our forecasts to reflect what will almost certainly be a weak 4Q16"

* Fitch on India demonetisation - It is possible that this positive effect would soon outweigh drag on revenue collection from lower short-term gdp growth

* Fitch on India demonetisation - Government finances may also benefit from a proportion of high-denomination notes not being traded Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2fmoYbS