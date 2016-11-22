US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends week lower as data, retailers weigh
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
Nov 22 (Reuters) -
* Fitch: India demonetisation fallout offset by uncertain benefits
* Fitch - demonetisation of large-denomination bank notes has caused short-term disruption in India's economy
* Fitch on India demonetisation - believes positive effects are unlikely to be strong and sufficiently enduring to support credit profiles
* Fitch on India demonetisation-withdrawal of bank notes has created a cash crunch, and seems to be holding back economic activity
* Fitch on India demonetisation - impact on GDP growth will increase longer disruption continues
* Fitch on India demonetisation - "We will already need to revise down our forecasts to reflect what will almost certainly be a weak 4Q16"
* Fitch on India demonetisation - It is possible that this positive effect would soon outweigh drag on revenue collection from lower short-term gdp growth
* Fitch on India demonetisation - Government finances may also benefit from a proportion of high-denomination notes not being traded Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2fmoYbS
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)