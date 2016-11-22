Nov 22 AMF:

* Toyota Tsusho Corporation filed squeeze out offer for shares of CFAO SA

* Toyota Tsusho Corporation currently holds 97.99 percent of CFAO SA capital and voting rights

* Toyota Tsusho Corporation wants to buy at price of 37.50 euros ($39.88) per share all CFAO shares not held by it

* Trading of CFAO SA shares remains suspended until further notice Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9403 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)