Nov 22 A2z Infra Engineering Ltd

* Says contract has been awarded to company by Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited

* Says project for construction of 132 kv s/s Bijapur and associated EHV line on turnkey basis

* Says aggregate value of said contract is INR 413.4 million Source text: [A2Z INFRA ENGINEERING LIMITED has informed the Exchange that a Contract has been awarded to the Company by Chhattisgarh State Power Transmission Company Limited vide LOI No. 02-04/Trans./TR-16/18 dated November 18, 2016 for Construction of 132 KV S/S Bijapur and associated EHV Line on turnkey basis. The aggregate value of the said Contract is INR 41,33,69,658/- (INR Forty one Crore thirty three lakh sixty nine thousand six hundred fifty eight only)]