BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Nov 22 Larsen & Toubro Ltd
* Sept-quarter consol net profit 14.35 billion rupees
* Sept-quarter consol total income from operations 250.11 billion rupees
* Consol net profit in Sept-quarter last year was 7.78 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 231.23 billion rupees
* Consol order inflow in Sept-quarter at 311.19 billion rupees
* Says interntational order at INR 73.86 billion constituted 24 percent of total order inflow in quarter Source text: bit.ly/2gfYckw Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago