Nov 22 Larsen & Toubro Ltd

* Sept-quarter consol net profit 14.35 billion rupees

* Sept-quarter consol total income from operations 250.11 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Sept-quarter last year was 7.78 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 231.23 billion rupees

* Consol order inflow in Sept-quarter at 311.19 billion rupees

* Says interntational order at INR 73.86 billion constituted 24 percent of total order inflow in quarter