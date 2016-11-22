BRIEF-India's PNB Gilts March-qtr profit from cont ops rises
* March quarter profit from continuing operations 117.8 million rupees versus 36.3 million rupees year ago
Nov 22 Larsen & Toubro Ltd
* Exec says ordering and decision to award are beginning to kick in domestic market
* Exec says current order book is at 2510 billion rupees
* Exec says expect margin profile will improve as co moves to Q4
* Exec says stick to the guidance of revenue and order book growth for the current fiscal year
* Exec says co is seeing a lot of green shoots in roads, metros, hydrocarbon
* Exec says residential side is going through a drastic slow down Further company coverage:
* March quarter consol net profit 52.8 million rupees versus loss 7.7 million rupees year ago