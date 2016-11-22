Nov 22 Larsen & Toubro Ltd

* Exec says ordering and decision to award are beginning to kick in domestic market

* Exec says current order book is at 2510 billion rupees

* Exec says expect margin profile will improve as co moves to Q4

* Exec says stick to the guidance of revenue and order book growth for the current fiscal year

* Exec says co is seeing a lot of green shoots in roads, metros, hydrocarbon

* Exec says residential side is going through a drastic slow down