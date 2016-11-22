Nov 22 Viji Finance Ltd

Viji Finance Ltd says incorporation of Viji Housing Finance Ltd (wholly owned subsidiary) of company Source text: [With reference to the earlier letter dated November 12, 2016 regarding information incorporation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary i.e M/s VIJI HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED, Viji Finance Ltd has now informed BSE that a wholly owned subsidiary of VIJI FINANCE LIMITED been incorporated with effect from November 22, 2016]