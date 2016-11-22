Nov 22 China Taifeng Beddings Holdings Ltd:
* Key findings of forensic investigation in the draft
forensic report and updates on recent developments of suspension
of trading
* FTI has now issued draft forensic investigation report
* Trading in shares on stock exchange remain suspended until
further notice
* Noted findings from FTI report and discussed with EPRA
about findings and proposed remedial measures
* From FTI's review, it appears board considered 50%
recovery of cash rebate in their break-even analysis prior to
issuing approval of crp
* EPRA will submit internal control review report to co on
findings identified & recommendations on remedial measures by 15
dec 2016
* Will adopt remedial measures to address deficiencies in
company's internal control policies and procedures as identified
by FTI
