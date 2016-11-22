Nov 22 China Demeter Investments Ltd :

* Company and placing agent entered into placing agreement

* Maximum gross proceeds from placing will be approximately HK$11.8 million

* Expected that net proceeds from placing will be used to develop financial services business of group

* Offer at a price of HK$0.10 per placing share

* Conditionally agreed to place through placing agent, on a best endeavour basis, up to 118.3 million placing shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: