Nov 22 Hostess Brands Inc :
* Hostess Brands -on November 18, co's units entered into
incremental assumption and amendment agreement to first lien
credit agreement - SEC filing
* Hostess Brands-pursuant to incremental assumption and
amendment, first lien lenders made $915.75 million aggregate
principal amount of refinancing term loans
* Hostess Brands - proceeds from refinancing term loans used
to repay in full outstanding principal amount of term B loans
under first lien credit agreement
* Proceeds from incremental term loans were used to repay in
full all amounts outstanding under second lien credit agreement
* Hostess Brands-first lien lenders also made $83 million
aggregate principal amount of incremental term loans to borrower
under first lien credit agreement
* Hostess Brands-amended,restated first lien credit
agreement provides for refinancing term loans, incremental term
loans, revolving loans up to $100 million
