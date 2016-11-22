Nov 22 Gujarat Industries Power Company Ltd

* Gujarat Industries Power Company - two more wind turbine generators commissioned at Nakhatrana wind farm site Source text - (Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited has informed the Exchange that two (02) more Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs) of 2.1 MW each have been commissioned by GIPCL at the Nakhatrana Wind Farm Site, Dist.: Kutch, Gujarat. Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) has issued Certificates of Commissioning of WTGs. With the commissioning of two WTGs as above, GIPCL has now commissioned all the ten (10) WTGs of the 21 MW Wind Farm at Nakhatrana Wind Farm Site.) Further company coverage: