US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends week lower as data, retailers weigh
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
Nov 22 Reserve Bank of India:
* RBI - withdrawal of legal tender character of existing INR 500 and INR 1000 specified bank notes (SBNs) - fraudulent practices
* RBI - banks advised to ensure such fraudulent practices are stopped forthwith through enhanced vigilance; take stern action against officials involved in such activities Source text - (bit.ly/2gc5HHO)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)