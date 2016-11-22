BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
Nov 22 Ultra Petroleum Corp :
* Ultra Petroleum enters plan support agreement with its shareholders and senior noteholders
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - plan provides for a comprehensive restructuring of all allowable claims against and interests in ultra entities
* Ultra Petroleum-PSA sets terms pursuant to which parties agreed to support plan of reorganization at plan value of $6.25 billion, $6.0 billion, or $5.5 billion
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - plan includes conversion of outstanding unsecured senior notes issued by UPL to newly-issued shares of common stock in UPL
* Ultra Petroleum - backstop agreement sets terms under which parties have agreed to fund a $580.0 million offering of rights to purchase shares of co
* Ultra Petroleum - plan includes xchange of unsecured senior notes issued by UPL's subsidiary for new unsecured notes issued by ultra resources and cash
* Ultra Petroleum Corp - plan includes payment in full of all other allowed claims against ultra entities in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information