Nov 22 Dollar Tree Inc

* CEO on conf call- believe we will ultimately surpass expected synergies target of $300 million in run rate by end of first 3 years with family dollar

* CEO - top-performing categories for dollar tree include snacks and beverages, household products, seasonal, toys and party supplies

* CEO - sales in discretionary categories outpaced sales in consumables for Q3

* Dollar Tree CEO - "customers shopping our stores more often and we continue to attract new customers every day. And when customers are in the store, they are buying more"

* Dollar Tree - Family Dollar banner had low single-digit negative same-store sales in Q3; August was slightly positive

* Dollar Tree - completed national rollout of smart coupons in Q3, already have over 1 million customers signed up

* CEO- "consumers looking for value no matter what the state of the economy"

* Will continue to experience a higher-than-normal degree of cannibalization to Dollar Tree comps as part of re-bannering