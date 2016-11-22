Nov 22 Dollar Tree Inc
* CEO on conf call- believe we will ultimately surpass
expected synergies target of $300 million in run rate by end of
first 3 years with family dollar
* CEO - top-performing categories for dollar tree include
snacks and beverages, household products, seasonal, toys and
party supplies
* CEO - sales in discretionary categories outpaced sales in
consumables for Q3
* Dollar Tree CEO - "customers shopping our stores more
often and we continue to attract new customers every day. And
when customers are in the store, they are buying more"
* Dollar Tree - Family Dollar banner had low single-digit
negative same-store sales in Q3; August was slightly positive
* Dollar Tree - completed national rollout of smart coupons
in Q3, already have over 1 million customers signed up
* CEO- "consumers looking for value no matter what the state
of the economy"
* Will continue to experience a higher-than-normal degree of
cannibalization to Dollar Tree comps as part of re-bannering
