Nov 22 RM Group Holdings Ltd

* Discloseable Transaction Concerning Disposal Of Subsidiaries

* Purchaser and vendor, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into sale and purchase agreement

* Deal at an aggregate consideration of hk$4.5 million

* Unit has conditionally agreed to dispose of sale shares, representing 40% of issued share capital of target co, a unit of co

* Group expects to recognize a gain of approximately hk$654,000 from disposal as at 30 september 2016

* Group expects to recognize a gain of approximately hk$787,000 from disposal upon completion of corporate reorganization