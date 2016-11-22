BRIEF-Savanna Energy Services announces Q1 loss per share C$0.17
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
Nov 22 Duke Energy Corp :
* Duke Energy Beckjord LLC announces settlement related to 2014 Ohio oil spill
* Agreement includes 1 misdemeanor violation of clean water act, fine of $1 million, $100,000 contribution to Foundation For Ohio River Education
* Already reimbursed government and private entities approximately $950,000 for costs incurred in connection with spill
* Agreement between U.S. Attorney's Office, Duke Energy Beckjord LLC regarding 9,000-gallon diesel fuel oil spill into ohio river in Aug. 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Savanna Energy Services Corp. announces first quarter 2017 results and temporary waiver amendment and extension from syndicated credit facility lenders
NEW YORK, May 12 As the strongest earnings season since 2011 draws to a close, and with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite hovering near record highs, the biggest concern for some market analysts is, well, the lack of concern.