Nov 23 Abano Healthcare Group Ltd
* intends to pay an interim dividend of between 11 to 16
cents per share, for six months ending 30 november 2016.
* expects an increase of at least 35% in underlying npat
from continuing businesses for first half of 2017 financial year
* underlying npat for six month period to 30 november 2016
expected to be between $5.0 to $5.6 million.
* expects healthcare partners' offer price would reduce to
$9.84 to $9.89 per share for 30.99% of abano shares
* believes public communications from peter and anya hutson
and james reeves about payment of dividends have been confusing
to shareholders
* their subsequent media statements to clarify 'misleading
claims by abano' in regards to dividend issue have been
disingenuous and incorrect."
* all figures in nz$
