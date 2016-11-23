BRIEF-Spackman Entertainment Q1 profit US$4.7 mln
* Revenue increased 108.2% year-on-year to US$8.0 million for Q1 FY2017
Nov 23 Mobile Embrace Ltd
* update in relation to supreme court litigation further to its most recent announcement of 10 august this year.
* MBE has now quantified amount of its cross claim against plaintiffs in an amount between $4m and $11m.
* Exchange of written evidence has commenced and is expected to be finalised in late January
* amount that would be recoverable in mbe's favour is not known in event that mbe succeeds in its cross claim.
* MBE continues to deny claim by GBD in its entirety and will continue to vigorously pursue its cross claim Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Revenue increased 108.2% year-on-year to US$8.0 million for Q1 FY2017
* Qtrly net profit 53.0 million baht versus 11.2 million baht