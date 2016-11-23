BRIEF-Ratchaphruek Hospital Pcl says qtrly revenue from hospital operations 95.0 mln baht
* Qtrly revenue from hospital operations 95.0 million baht versus 103.9 million baht
Nov 23 Capitol Health Ltd
* aware of article published overnight in financial review titled "xray vision: weighing an Integral Diagnostics, capitol health tie up".
* there have not been any recent discussions held between companies
* actively considering a range of strategic actions to strengthen business through reducing overheads Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
