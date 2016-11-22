Nov 23 Arvida Group Ltd
* Net profit after tax of $19.4 million for six months to 30
september 2016
* Arvida entered into a conditional agreement to acquire
100% of shares in cascades retirement resort limited for $21.2
million
* For first six months to 30 sept 2016, total revenue for
period increased to $46.9 million
* Approved a dividend of 1.1 cents per share for september
quarter
* Arvida group-acquisition is immediately accretive to
earnings, to be funded from existing debt facilities with
gearing increasing to 14% post completion
* "expect group to continue to perform well with this
momentum continuing for full year"
* All figures in NZ$
