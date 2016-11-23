Nov 23 Centuria Property Funds Ltd (IPO-CEN.AX)
* Centuria Metropolitan Reit'S proposed acquisition of an
8.76% stake in 360 capital office fund
* The proposed acquisition will be funded from existing debt
facilities
* It has contracted with 360 capital investment management
limited to acquire 6.4 million units in the 360 capital office
* Also announced its intention to acquire ciml, which is the
responsible entity of tof, as well as a 19.99% interest in tof
units
* Proposed acquisition is conditional on the approval of TOF
unitholders
* To acquire units in the 360 capital office fund for $2.25
per unit from 360 capital group and its subsidiaries
* Total acquisition cost is approximately $14.5 million
* Proposed acquisition is expected to complete on or around
9 january 2017
