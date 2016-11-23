Nov 23 Centuria Property Funds Ltd (IPO-CEN.AX)

* Centuria Metropolitan Reit'S proposed acquisition of an 8.76% stake in 360 capital office fund

* The proposed acquisition will be funded from existing debt facilities

* It has contracted with 360 capital investment management limited to acquire 6.4 million units in the 360 capital office

* Also announced its intention to acquire ciml, which is the responsible entity of tof, as well as a 19.99% interest in tof units

* Proposed acquisition is conditional on the approval of TOF unitholders

* To acquire units in the 360 capital office fund for $2.25 per unit from 360 capital group and its subsidiaries

* Total acquisition cost is approximately $14.5 million

* Proposed acquisition is expected to complete on or around 9 january 2017