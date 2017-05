Nov 23 Wockhardt Ltd :

* Says USFDA has issued a warning letter to C P Pharmaceuticals Limited, Wrexham, United Kingdom, a stepdown subsidiary of the company

* Says currently, there is no business being conducted from C P Pharmaceuticals to the US market

* C P Pharma has initiated required steps to address concerns raised by USFDA and will be responding to agency within prescribed time