BRIEF-Elders Ltd say HY sales $698.2 million
* "expects full year underlying ebit on high side of previous guidance provided in connection with eight point plan" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Australian Vintage Ltd
* Expect to achieve annual grape savings of approximately $9.0 million
* Global conditions remain tough
* "Some of our third party growers have had some damage from storm and it will take some time to assess impact on next year's grape crop"
* "Expected cash flow benefit is $35 million over lease term"
* Expect our fy net profit after tax to be down by about $3.0 million against last year's result of $7.1 million before one off items
* "Expect our cash flow to continue to improve due to removal of some of our onerous grower contracts and recent termination of a vineyard lease" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "expects full year underlying ebit on high side of previous guidance provided in connection with eight point plan" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Company requests trading halt pending an announcement in relation to company's Phase 1 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: