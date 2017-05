Nov 23 Sdi Ltd

* SDI expects non-amalgam sales growth of 10% with amalgam sales growth to be flat for year.

* Company expects net profit after tax to be in range of $2.0m to $2.5m for the twelve months to 30 june 2017

* Sales in local currencies are expected to grow 9% overall for six months to december 2016