Nov 23 Nairobi Securities Exchange Ltd :

* Says co is expected to record decline of more than 25% in net profit attributable to shareholders for fy ended Dec. 31, 2016, as compared to that for same period ending Dec. 31, 2015

* Says this has taken cognizance of decline in equity market prices, with trading revenues accounting for 53% of the co's revenues stream Source: j.mp/2fDQNKf Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)