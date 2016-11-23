BRIEF-Praemium announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
Nov 23 Nairobi Securities Exchange Ltd :
* Says co is expected to record decline of more than 25% in net profit attributable to shareholders for fy ended Dec. 31, 2016, as compared to that for same period ending Dec. 31, 2015
* Says this has taken cognizance of decline in equity market prices, with trading revenues accounting for 53% of the co's revenues stream Source: j.mp/2fDQNKf Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.