BRIEF-Ratchaphruek Hospital Pcl says qtrly revenue from hospital operations 95.0 mln baht
* Qtrly revenue from hospital operations 95.0 million baht versus 103.9 million baht
Nov 23 Biotest AG :
* Biotest supports a large international retrospective study to record data on clinical use of Cytotect(r) after heart and lung transplantation
* Results will provide a basis for design of a new transplantation study
* Evaluation of optimal treatment regimen as a basis for adapting international treatment guidelines
* Marked medium-term increase of market potential of Cytotect, only CMV hyperimmunoglobulin licensed in europe, is anticipated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly revenue from hospital operations 95.0 million baht versus 103.9 million baht
* 200,000 computers hit in 150 countries, threat rising -Europol