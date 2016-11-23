Nov 23 Biotest AG :

* Biotest supports a large international retrospective study to record data on clinical use of Cytotect(r) after heart and lung transplantation

* Results will provide a basis for design of a new transplantation study

* Evaluation of optimal treatment regimen as a basis for adapting international treatment guidelines

* Marked medium-term increase of market potential of Cytotect, only CMV hyperimmunoglobulin licensed in europe, is anticipated