Nov 23 360 Capital Group Ltd
* Entered into a transaction to sell 360 Capital Investment
Management Limited (CIML) as well as its coinvestment stakes in
all funds to Centuria Capital Group
* Deal for $290.7 million
* Group is to provide a $50.0 million vendor loan to
Centuria for a term of up to 18 months at an interest rate of
5.0% p.a. Paid monthly
* Post the transaction, group's NTA per security expected to
increase about 36.2% from $0.69 per security as at 30 June 2016
to $0.94 per security
* "group intends to fully repay its corporate bonds and be
debt free post completion of the transaction"
* Group will also seek securityholder approval at its AGM to
buy back up to 48.0 million securities as part of its capital
management initiatives
