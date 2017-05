Nov 23 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

* Says company has entered into an agreement to acquire 85.1% of JSC Biosintez, a Russian pharmaceutical company

* Days deal expected to be completed by end of 2016

* Equity consideration for shares acquired is RUB 1,526 million or approx. USD 24 million

* Sun Pharma would also assume a debt of approximately USD$ 36 million as part of this transaction