Nov 23 Cspc Pharmaceutical Group Ltd

* For first nine months of 2016, group recorded sales of approximately HK$9.250 billion, representing an increase of 8.8%

* 9-month profit attributable to shareholders HK$1.57 billion versus HK$1.24 billion

* Does not declare payment of an interim dividend for nine months ended 30 september 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: