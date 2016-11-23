BRIEF-Elders Ltd say HY sales $698.2 million
* "expects full year underlying ebit on high side of previous guidance provided in connection with eight point plan"
Nov 23 Jollibee Foods Corp
* JFC now owns through unit JWPL, 100 percent Of Happy Bee Foods Processing Pte Ltd
* Through co's unit had obtained governmental and regulatory approvals for transfer of assets in happy bee foods processing pte
* Company requests trading halt pending an announcement in relation to company's Phase 1 clinical trial