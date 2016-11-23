Nov 23 Tsogo Sun Holdings Ltd :

* HY income R6.3 billion up 8 pct

* Adjusted HEPS 88.0 cents unchanged for six months ended Sept. 30

* Gaming win for six months grew by a disappointing 3 pct on prior period with growth in slots win at 1 pct and tables win at 12 pct

* Interim dividend per share 34.0 cents up 10 pct

* Given weak state of S.African economy, many of commodity focused countries in which group operates, trading is expected to remain under pressure Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)