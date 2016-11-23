BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics seeks trading halt
* Company requests trading halt pending an announcement in relation to company's Phase 1 clinical trial Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 23 Tiger Brands Limited :
* Fy strong domestic volume growth of 2 pct drives group turnover* up 11 pct r31,7 billion
* Fy group operating income* (before IFRS 2) up 5 pct to r4,2 billion
* Total HEPS up 19 pct to 2 127 cents boosted by disposal of TBCG
* Final dividend of 702 cents per share, with total dividend up 12 pct to 1 065 cents per share
* Fy heps* up 2 pct to 2 130 cents
* Fy total group turnover from continuing operations increasing by 11 pct to r31,7 billion (2015: r28,7 billion)
* Fy profit before tax from continuing operations increased by 10 pct to r4,5 billion (2015: r4,1 billion) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
WELLINGTON, May 15 New Zealand retail sales beat economists' expectations as car sales surged, official data showed on Monday, though the strong result was unlikely to undermine the central bank's determination to keep rates on hold for years.