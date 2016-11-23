Nov 23 Tiger Brands Ltd :

* Resignation and appointment of chairman

* Andre Parker has advised board that he will not seek reappointment to board of co at AGM on Feb. 21, 2017

* Andre will accordingly leave board and chairmanship of board immediately following conclusion of AGM

* Khotso Mokhele will succeed Andre Parker as chairman of Tiger Brands following conclusion of AGM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)