BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics seeks trading halt
* Company requests trading halt pending an announcement in relation to company's Phase 1 clinical trial
Nov 23 Tiger Brands Ltd :
* Resignation and appointment of chairman
* Andre Parker has advised board that he will not seek reappointment to board of co at AGM on Feb. 21, 2017
* Andre will accordingly leave board and chairmanship of board immediately following conclusion of AGM
* Khotso Mokhele will succeed Andre Parker as chairman of Tiger Brands following conclusion of AGM
WELLINGTON, May 15 New Zealand retail sales beat economists' expectations as car sales surged, official data showed on Monday, though the strong result was unlikely to undermine the central bank's determination to keep rates on hold for years.