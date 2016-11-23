BRIEF-Praemium announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
Nov 23 Equites Property Fund Ltd :
* Accelerated Book Build
* Announces an equity raising of approximately R500 million through issue of new shares subject to pricing acceptable to equites
* New shares will be issued under equites' specific authority to issue shares for cash as approved at general meeting held on Nov. 22, 2016
* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated book build process
* Only public investors may participate in equity raise which is subject to a minimum subscription application of R1 million per applicant
* Pricing and allocations will be announced as soon as is reasonably practicable following closing of book build
* Java Capital is acting as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.