Nov 23 Ablynx NV :

* 9-month revenue 68.9 million euros ($73.22 million) versus 53.6 million euros year ago

* 9-month operating loss of 13.6 million euros versus loss of 13.3 million euros year ago

* 9-month net profit of 10.9 million euros versus loss 21.7 million euros year ago

* Cash position at September 30 of 263.6 million euros compared to 262.2 euros at 30 September 2015

* 2016 outlook and financial guidance confirmed

* Reiterates its net cash burn guidance for full year 2016 of 65-75 million euros, not including net proceeds from private placement of new shares announced on June 1, 2016

* Has started process of identifying a new partner for vobarilizumab in RA

* Before year-end, expects to start a phase IIb dose-ranging efficacy study with inhaled ALX-0171

* Recruitment of 300 patients in SLE Phase II study ahead of schedule; results anticipated in H1 2018

* On track to file for conditional approval of caplacizumab in Europe in early 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9410 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)