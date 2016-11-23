Nov 23 Swedbank

* Says reaches agreement with Latvian authorities

* Says agreement includes a fine of EUR 1.36 million and a series of mitigating actions

* Says following a recent audit by the Latvian commission, Swedbank has committed to implementing a series of further actions in order to mitigate identified deficiencies

* Says findings included deficiencies in internal control systems, processes and documentation

* Says during spring of 2016, the Commission carried out an inspection related to the effectiveness of Swedbank's internal control systems for the prevention of money laundering in Latvia. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: