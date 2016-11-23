Nov 23 Bionor Pharma ASA :

* Announces restructuring and continuation of HIV research activities

* Will in connection with acquisition of Solon Eiendom change its name to Solon Eiendom ASA

* Have decided to move HIV research activities and employees to fully owned subsidiary Bionor Immuno AS and change company's name to Bionor Pharma AS

* Decided that Unni Hjelmaas shall be appointed as Chief Executive Officer