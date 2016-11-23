Nov 23 Mine Restoration Investments Ltd :

* Discussions between Stellar Capital, a major shareholder and creditor of the company, and potential investor have terminated over acquisition of Stellar Capital's interests in the company, comprising shares in and a claim against MRI

* Company is therefore continuing to assess alternative means of realising value for shareholders

* Auditors have identified a reportable irregularity relating to non-compliance by company of section 30 of companies act, no 71 of 2008

* Annual financial statements for year ended Feb. 28. 2017 have not yet been prepared resulting in reportable irregularity