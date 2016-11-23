BRIEF-Praemium announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
Nov 23 Adrenna Property Group Ltd :
* Announcement regarding disposal of sectional title units
* Disposed of a further two sectional title units in development known as Red Sails situated in Main Road, Hout Bay
* Proceeds are to be utilised in reducing Adrenna's overdraft with its bankers, will have a positive impact on earnings going forward
