Nov 23 Adrenna Property Group Ltd :

* Announcement regarding disposal of sectional title units

* Disposed of a further two sectional title units in development known as Red Sails situated in Main Road, Hout Bay

* Proceeds are to be utilised in reducing Adrenna's overdraft with its bankers, will have a positive impact on earnings going forward Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)