* Q3 net interest income 147.2 million Danish crowns ($21 million) versus 159.6 million crowns year ago

* Q3 loan losses 110.4 million versus dkk 81.5 million year ago

* Q3 net profit 15.5 million crowns versus loss 10.4 million crowns year ago

* Expects adjusted core earnings before impairment of 400 million to 450 million crowns, against previously stated core earnings before impairment at upper end of 350 million- 400 million crowns

* Expects that impairment writedowns can be absorbed into bank's core earnings, leading to a result at same level as 2015

* Says profit after impairment charges is considered unsatisfactory.

