BRIEF-Praemium announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
Nov 23 Vestjysk Bank A/S :
* Q3 net interest income 147.2 million Danish crowns ($21 million) versus 159.6 million crowns year ago
* Q3 loan losses 110.4 million versus dkk 81.5 million year ago
* Q3 net profit 15.5 million crowns versus loss 10.4 million crowns year ago
* Expects adjusted core earnings before impairment of 400 million to 450 million crowns, against previously stated core earnings before impairment at upper end of 350 million- 400 million crowns
* Expects that impairment writedowns can be absorbed into bank's core earnings, leading to a result at same level as 2015
* Says profit after impairment charges is considered unsatisfactory.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9962 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Announces re-appointment of Michael Ohanessian as chief executive officer
SYDNEY, May 15 Australian newspaper publisher Fairfax Media Ltd on Monday said it has received a revised A$2.76 billion ($2.04 billion) cash offer led by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital Management for all of its assets.