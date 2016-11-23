Nov 23 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd :

* BHEL commissions 93 MW steam turbine based power plant at Hazira for RIL

* BHEL has so far commissioned 2 units each at Hazira, Dahej projects; remaining 3 units planned for commissioning in current FY

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has commissioned a 93 MW steam turbine-based Captive Power Plant (CPP) at Hazira in Gujarat.

Notably, this is the second unit of the 4x93 MW steam turbine-based CPP, being set up by BHEL for Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), at Hazira. For the same customer, the company is also setting up a 3x93 MW steam turbine-based CPP at Dahej in Gujarat. The CPPs are being set up to meet the power requirements of RIL's refinery projects at Hazira and Dahej.

With the commissioning of the second unit at Hazira, BHEL has so far commissioned two units each at the Hazira and Dahej projects. The remaining three units are also planned for commissioning during the current financial year.

