Nov 23 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd :
* BHEL commissions 93 MW steam turbine based power plant at
Hazira for RIL
* BHEL has so far commissioned 2 units each at Hazira, Dahej
projects; remaining 3 units planned for commissioning in current
FY
Source text:
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has commissioned a
93 MW steam turbine-based Captive Power Plant (CPP) at Hazira in
Gujarat.
Notably, this is the second unit of the 4x93 MW steam
turbine-based CPP, being set up by BHEL for Reliance Industries
Limited (RIL), at Hazira. For the same customer, the company is
also setting up a 3x93 MW steam turbine-based CPP at Dahej in
Gujarat. The CPPs are being set up to meet the power
requirements of RIL's refinery projects at Hazira and Dahej.
With the commissioning of the second unit at Hazira, BHEL
has so far commissioned two units each at the Hazira and Dahej
projects. The remaining three units are also planned for
commissioning during the current financial year.
